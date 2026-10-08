TDS statements can be filed directly through TRACES portal: What changed from tax year 2026–27? Expert explains

Tax deducted at source (TDS) and tax collected at source (TCS) statements can now be filed directly online through the TRACES portal from Tax Year 2026-27, which started on 1 April 2026.
A deductor is a person or entity that deducts TDS from a payment before making it to the recipient.
The facility eliminates the earlier process of filing the statement through the Income Tax portal and waiting for it to be transferred to TRACES for further processing. Here's what you need to know.
Siddharth Maurya, Founder and Managing Director, Vibhvangal Anukulara, said the change is part of the alignment of the TRACES ecosystem with the Income-tax Act, 2025 and the new Income-tax Rules, 2026.
According to him, deductors now have a separate compliance environment on TRACES, where they can electronically file their TDS and TCS statements. The earlier framework used Forms 24Q, 26Q, 27Q and 27EQ. These have now been replaced by Forms 138, 140, 144 and 143, respectively.
“The TRACES portal already directs users to a separate compliance environment for Tax Year 2026-27 onwards,” he added.
Maurya said the four major quarterly TDS/TCS statements from Tax Year 2026-27 are:
The quarterly filing deadlines remain unchanged. Statements are due by 31 July, 31 October, 31 January and 31 May for the first, second, third and fourth quarters, respectively. This means the TDS/TCS statements for July–September 2026, or the second quarter of Tax Year 2026-27, are due by 31 October 2026, he added.
Maurya said eligible deductors must log in to the TRACES portal and enter the compliance environment applicable to Tax Year 2026-27 onwards. They then need to select the relevant statement and quarter and prepare the statement with accurate deductor and deductee details.
The process also requires deductors to reconcile the TDS deducted and deposited with the relevant challans and complete the prescribed electronic filing and verification requirements. The department has also updated the utilities and formats for the new forms, he added.
Maurya said this framework particularly benefits employers, payroll teams, tax practitioners, and other deductors by streamlining regular TDS compliance. For taxpayers from whose income TDS is deducted, timely and accurate reporting is equally important, as it ensures that the TDS credit is correctly reflected in their records and remains aligned with the income reported.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified expert for the latest laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.