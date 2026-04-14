TDS, TCS changes explained: What NRIs, students, travellers and investors should know in FY 2026

With the start of the financial year from 1 April 2026, several key changes to tax deducted at source (TDS) and tax collected at source (TCS) have come into effect. The new rules aim to save time, reduce manual errors, avoid mismatches, and ensure faster processing.
The reforms affect a wide range of financial transactions, including foreign remittances, property transactions, and investment income. Here are the key changes that taxpayers, especially NRIs, investors, international students, and travellers should be aware of:
On the tax deducted at source (TDS) front, the government has reduced TDS rates to ease the upfront tax burden on people.
These changes are expected to provide massive relief to travellers and households with international financial commitments while maintaining reporting visibility for tax authorities. This overhaul was announced during the Union Budget 2026 and has been implemented from the beginning of the new financial year.
Another major relief has been announced for resident buyers purchasing property from non-resident Indians (NRIs). From 1 October 2026, buyers will no longer be required to obtain a tax deduction account number (TAN).
Instead, the buyer's Permanent Account Number (PAN) will be sufficient for fulfilling TDS obligations. This major change is expected to significantly reduce procedural hurdles and make property transactions involving NRIs more seamless for resident buyers.
A big shift for retail investors is the introduction of a single TDS non-deduction declaration, which is expected to reduce paperwork.
Both Form 15G and Form 15H have now been replaced by a single, unified Form 121. The old forms were particularly used by individuals and senior citizens with low taxable income to prevent unnecessary TDS deductions.
Meanwhile, Form 121 serves the same purpose as the older forms. A taxpayer can use it to avoid TDS if their tax liability for the year is nil. Based on this declaration, the payer will not deduct tax on income or credit due to the taxpayer.
Previously, taxpayers were required to select one of the two forms based on their age. Form 15G was meant for people below 60 years of age, and Form 15H was used by senior citizens. Now that the old forms have been discontinued, this age-based distinction is no longer applicable.
The basic exemption limit under the old tax regime is ₹2,50,000 for individuals below 60 years of age and ₹3,00,000 for senior citizens. Under the new tax regime, the limit is ₹4,00,000 for all individuals.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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