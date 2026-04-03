TDS, TCS new rules: Forms 138 and 140 replace old Forms 24Q and 26Q — here's all you need to know

From 1 April 2026, Indian taxpayers have been introduced to major changes in the tax compliance framework, as the government rolled out the Income-tax Act, 2025, along with the Income-tax Rules, 2026.
The changes aim to streamline tax filings, expand digital reporting, and make tax administration more transparent for businesses and individuals alike.
A major part of this transition is the overhaul of Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) and Tax Collected at Source (TCS) systems, aimed at saving time, reducing manual errors, avoiding mismatches, and ensuring faster processing, the Income Tax Department said in an X post on Friday.
As part of the new rules, the government has replaced the old Forms 24Q and 26Q with Forms 138 and 140. These forms continue to be used for quarterly reporting of tax deducted at source (TDS) statements.
According to the I-T Department, the new Forms 138 and 140 are “simple, tech-enabled and reliable,” helping taxpayers file their TDS returns easily and on time.
The new Forms also offer advanced features such as auto-prefill of details, real-time validations, drop-down menus, date-pickers, and checkbox verification, which guide users and reduce mistakes while filing, the tax department said.
Form 138 is specifically used by employers to report the TDS deducted from salaries paid to employees under section 392. It is also used by specified banks to report TDS on income paid to specified senior citizens.
It's important to note that two kinds of entities are required to file Form No. 138. These are:
Form 140 is a quarterly statement filed by deductors who are responsible for the deduction of tax at source on non-salary payments such as commission, brokerage, professional fees, or rent, made to residents.
The following entities must file Form 140 if they meet the specified criteria:
On the tax collected at source (TCS) front, the government has reduced rates in a bid to ease upfront tax burden on people.
These changes are expected to provide massive relief to travellers and households with international financial commitments while maintaining reporting visibility for tax authorities.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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