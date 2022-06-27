TDS: The onus is on buyers of virtual digital assets3 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2022, 10:24 PM IST
- From 1 July, buyers of VDAs will have to deduct tax at 1% of sale consideration
The Finance Act, 2022, inserted a new section, 194S, in the Income Tax (I-T) Act, 1961, with effect from 1 July. This section mandates the buyer of a virtual digital asset (VDA), to ensure that tax is deducted at source (TDS) at 1% of sale consideration. This simply means, that if Arun sells Ethereum to Anand, then Anand will be required to deduct tax from the consideration payable to Arun, the seller.