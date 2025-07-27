TDS was deducted on employee health insurance payout. Can I get a refund ?

Under the income-tax laws, the value of any benefit or amenities provided by the employer to an employee is taxable as perquisites, subject to prescribed exceptions.
As per the related provisions, medical reimbursements given by the employer for medical treatment of specified diseases/ailments to employees or their specified families are not considered taxable in the hands of employees, subject to satisfaction of specified conditions. It is assumed that your case falls under the prescribed diseases/ailments, the retrospective approval certificate of the hospital covers the period of treatment, and all other conditions are satisfied. Hence, the reimbursements may be considered as non-taxable.
Since the reimbursements were taxed at the withholding stage and a tax was deducted at source by the employer, you may consider the same as non-taxable while filing your income-tax return (ITR) for the FY 2024-25.
While filing the ITR, you may directly exclude the non-taxable reimbursement amount from the salary reported in Schedule Salary (S) under Section 17(2). As this is a non-taxable reimbursement and not an exempt income, the same may arguably not be reported as an allowance exempt under Section 10 in Schedule S, or in Schedule Exempt Income (EI).
In case of any queries from the tax authorities (say on account of variance with the salary reported by an employer in Form 16), it will need to be responded, accordingly. You should also retain supporting documents, such as the hospital's approval certificate and medical bills, to justify the reduced salary reported in the ITR, if required.
Also note that this is a non-taxable reimbursement and does not form part of the specified disallowances under the new tax regime. Hence, the above treatment can be considered irrespective of the tax regime.
Parizad Sirwalla is partner and head, global mobility services, tax, KPMG in India.
