Teachers’ Day 2024: What Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Ratan Tata, and Shah Rukh Khan teach us about wealth management

On Teachers' Day 2024, we reflect on the wisdom from various educators like Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Ratan Tata, and Shah Rukh Khan, emphasizing the importance of learning from everyone.

Teachers' day 2024: Embracing wisdom and lessons in wealth management.
Teachers’ day 2024: Embracing wisdom and lessons in wealth management.

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India's former President and one of the nation’s most revered educators, once said, “The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves.” As we celebrate Teachers’ Day on September 5th, Dr. Radhakrishnan’s birthday, it's important to recognize that everyone we encounter has something to teach us.

The real question is—do we possess the wisdom to learn from everyone around us? Ultimately, it is not just the teacher’s ability to impart knowledge, but our ability to absorb and apply those lessons that shapes our future.

On this Teachers’ Day, let us reflect on the invaluable wealth management lessons we’ve learned from some of the brightest minds in the country.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

The late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, often referred to as the "Big Bull of India," left a lasting legacy of wealth management lessons through his investment philosophy. He taught us the importance of respecting the market, staying adaptable, and keeping an open mind. His advice to "know what to stake and when to take a loss" highlights the necessity of strategic thinking and responsibility in investments.

Patience and discipline were at the heart of his approach, as he cautioned against letting emotions drive decisions in response to market fluctuations, instead advocating for a calm and measured strategy. Jhunjhunwala also believed in the value of learning from mistakes, seeing failures as vital steps toward growth and improvement. His insights remind us that success in wealth management is a careful balance of wisdom, patience, and the humility to learn from setbacks.

Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata’s life philosophy provides valuable wealth management lessons centred on purpose, empathy, and strategic vision. His focus on purposeful giving teaches us that wealth should reflect personal values and passions, making a meaningful impact beyond just financial contributions. 

Tata's empathy and compassion remind us that wealth management is not merely about accumulation but also about uplifting others and understanding diverse perspectives. His commitment to long-term vision encourages investing in initiatives that foster lasting change, while his strategic approach—marked by inclusion and innovation—underscores the importance of thoughtful planning and embracing new ideas.

Shah Rukh Khan

As one of Bollywood's richest and most iconic stars, Shah Rukh Khan, affectionately known as the Badshah of Bollywood, offers a treasure trove of wealth management lessons. His journey reflects the power of destiny and timing—just as his rise to stardom was perfectly timed, financial success often requires patience and faith in the process. SRK also teaches us the importance of focus and determination; by staying committed to your financial goals, even when faced with challenges, you can reach significant milestones.

Moreover, King Khan’s knack for bouncing back from setbacks underscores the value of resilience in wealth management. His mantra of thinking big and refusing to settle for mediocrity inspires us to approach financial planning with ambition and vision. And finally, SRK’s philosophy of living in the moment serves as a gentle reminder to enjoy the wealth management journey itself, rather than fixating solely on the destination. In the world of finance, as in the world of Bollywood, sometimes the journey is just as important as the finale.

In the world around us, lessons abound—guiding us not only toward a successful life but also toward mastering the art of wealth management. These lessons are often subtle, yet profoundly impactful, and all it takes is the willingness to listen and learn.

On this Teachers’ Day, let us open our minds and hearts to the wisdom that surrounds us, embracing these teachings to become better, more thoughtful stewards of our financial and personal journeys. As we honour the teachers in our lives, let us also commit to continually learning and growing, transforming these lessons into actions that lead to become a better version of ourselves.

Vinay Ahuja, Executive Director, 360 ONE Wealth

