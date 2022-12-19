Tea-glass washer to flour mill biz, unique pitches on Shark Tank India Season 2

So, even Shark Tank India has a concept called ‘Be a Home Shark’, which is just a game right now. But just like KBC evolved, to then allow viewers to play along and make money, I think there will be an evolution. We don’t know as yet. There are regulations in the country, you can’t just take money from average person. So, I think we will go step by step. This is only Season 2. The government is also very startup friendly. So, I am sure they will also support if we can figure out the risks. There are conversations, but these are very early conversations. We have to factor in so many things, regulations, the government, people’s money, etc. These are high-risk investments, not for the faint-hearted.