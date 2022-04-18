After years of outperformance, the blue-chip sector of the Indian share market, information technology (IT), has hit choppy waters over the past few months.

Tech mutual funds have been the star performer over the past 10 years, beating all the other categories across equity, debt and commodity. However, over the past three months, tech funds have been the biggest underperformer.

As per data available with ValueResearch, an investment research provider, tech funds delivered 22% annualized returns on a 10-year basis, while they are down more than 10% on a three-month basis.

Till August last year, tech funds were showing an average return of around 90% on a yearly basis, but the picture changed this year due to investors’ flight away from risky assets amid a rising interest rate scenario and the Ukraine-Russia war.

On Monday, IT major Infosys Ltd slumped more than 7% after its March quarter earnings disappointed the Street. Its bigger peer TCS Ltd also fell 3.6%.

As per brokerage CLSA, Infosys’ dream run took a pause in the fourth quarter of the FY22 as a client-specific situation affected the revenue momentum, and thereby margins. “While demand tailwinds should bring the revenue growth back on track soon – 13-15% constant currency (CC) yearly revenue growth guidance for FY23 was ahead of expectations – margin recovery may take time given persistent supply-side pressures," CLSA said in a report.

On the overall tech industry, brokerages are somewhat turning muted.

ICICI Securities Ltd had in a recent report said that the Nifty IT index may now start underperforming the Nifty50 index due to slowing revenue growth, margin headwinds, elevated consensus expectations and valuations, and a weak macro environment.

“Higher inflation will lead to postponement of discretionary spends, and focus on cost optimization will increase. Higher focus on cost will likely lead to dampening of tech budgets and reduce discretionary spending," the brokerage said.

Even Gartner Inc, technological research and consulting firm, reduced its forecast for IT spending, saying it will grow at 4% in calendar year 2022 against 5.1% last year.

Nirmal Bang Equities Pvt Ltd has turned slightly bearish on the tech sector. “We are downgrading Indian IT Services sector to ‘underweight’ on a 12-month basis, though in the near term, there is relative earnings resilience against certain domestic sectors… accelerated normalization of monetary policy in the US raises probabilities of a hard landing there and consequently the low probability of positive surprises on the fundamental side over the next 12-24 months," it said in a report.

However, some experts see opportunities in the IT sector after the recent slump.

According to Prashant Joshi, co-founder of Fintrust Advisors LLP, a wealth advisory firm, the returns from the past year with significant rupee depreciation are making IT firms attractive.

“IT companies have started announcing their results and their earnings forecast is expected to improve with this falling rupee. IT appears to be an attractive bet for investors, as rupee depreciation is not a one-time phenomenon. The rupee is seen to be falling by around 4% every year. So even from a long-term perspective, IT will be a good bet," said Joshi.

Harshad Chetanwala, a Sebi-registered investment adviser and co-founder of MyWealthGrowth feels that the IT sector remains a good long-term bet.

“The recent underperformance could be a good opportunity to add. However, investors may see some more pain down the line. Therefore, if someone wants to increase allocation into tech funds at this point, he or she may go with a gradual approach," Chetanwala said.

Investors should note that sectoral funds are riskier than broad-based large-cap funds as they lack diversification. Hence, investors might have to hold these funds for a longer duration to realize gains.

While sectoral funds can give higher returns, they are also susceptible to equally bigger drawdowns. Financial advisors also suggest keeping exposure to sectoral funds at 10-15% in the overall equity portfolio.