Tech funds lose sheen, but experts optimistic over long term

Nirmal Bang Equities Pvt Ltd has turned slightly bearish on the tech sector. “We are downgrading Indian IT Services sector to ‘underweight’ on a 12-month basis, though in the near term, there is relative earnings resilience against certain domestic sectors… accelerated normalization of monetary policy in the US raises probabilities of a hard landing there and consequently the low probability of positive surprises on the fundamental side over the next 12-24 months," it said in a report.