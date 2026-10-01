Tech wealth and Bengaluru property: is the playbook changing?

Ananya Grover
8 min read1 Oct 2026, 05:18 PM IST
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Section 54F made residential property attractive as a way for investors to reinvest eligible capital gains from shares, ESOPs and other assets, subject to certain conditions.(HT)
Summary
A surge in startup exits and stock gains fuelled Bengaluru's premium housing boom from 2021 to 2024. Now, slowing price growth and tech sector headwinds are prompting buyers to rethink the equity-to-property playbook.

When Shreyas Nair, 33, sold a company he built which helped other startups scale from zero to $10 million in revenue, the proceeds left him heavily concentrated in equity. In 2025, he decided to put some of that wealth into an under-construction project in East Bengaluru with handover expected in March 2027.

The purchase followed the boom between 2021 and 2024, when rising technology stocks, salary increases and startup liquidity events delivered windfalls for some employees in the technology sector. Many used this money to convert equity-linked savings into tangible apartments in Bengaluru, a major technology and startup centre in India.

The timing proved favourable as the housing market recovered from the pandemic led slowdown after 2021 and home loan rates near historic lows improved affordability. According to Anarock Research & Advisory, the city’s average quoted base selling price rose about 60%, from 5,217 per sq ft in 2021 to 8,380 per sq ft at the end of 2024.

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However, that dynamic is shifting. With property prices already stretched, mounting AI-related job uncertainty, cooler stock market returns, and a drop in employee stock option (Esop) liquidity events, does this real estate strategy still hold up?

How the 2021–24 cycle worked

One factor that boosted the appeal of residential property was the opportunity to reinvest eligible capital gains into a home under Section 54F of the Income Tax Act, subject to specific conditions. This option was particularly relevant for investors who had monetized shares, Esops or other capital assets, according to Sougata Basu, founder of CashRich.

The provision allows an exemption on eligible long-term capital gains when the net sale proceeds from specified assets are invested in a residential property in India, subject to conditions. Effective April 2024, the maximum investment eligible for calculating this exemption has been capped at 10 crore.

“In 2021, technology salaries, venture capital funding and Esop liquidity all peaked together. That provision made luxury apartments a common destination for exit proceeds,” Basu said.

Post-pandemic, pent-up housing demand and low interest rates converged with record compensation in tech. Strong demand for talent drove up salaries, while a wave of startup buybacks, secondary sales, acquisitions, and listings allowed employees to cash out Esops. In 2021, Indian tech startups raised a record $38.3 billion, according to Tracxn data.

Beyond unlisted startups, the post-pandemic rally in listed tech stocks sharply boosted the value of restricted stock units (RSUs), particularly for employees at global tech giants. Unlike Esops, which give employees the option to purchase shares at a set price, RSUs are actual shares granted outright that vest over time, meaning their payout rises directly with the company’s stock price.

For employees catching all these tailwinds at once, the math was simple: higher salaries covered larger home loans, surging RSUs swelled net worth, startup equity turned into liquid cash, and Bengaluru real estate kept appreciating.

Why the equation is changing

However, Basu doubts these ideal conditions will recur anytime soon, noting that AI is set to commoditize routine coding and weigh on tech pay over the coming years. He breaks luxury-home buyers into three key groups facing distinct headwinds:

  • investors turning financial gains into physical real estate;
  • NRIs navigating shifting tax rules and currency swings; and
  • tech employees whose equity-heavy pay packages are far less predictable than fixed salaries.

“Salaried employees face 20-25-year loan commitments that do not pause if a job does. Structural rental yields of 2-3% amount to a negative carry once loan costs are factored in, and price appreciation depends entirely on the broader economic cycle,” he said. This means the rent received from a property is lower than the interest, maintenance, taxes and other expenses associated with owning it, and the investor has to fund the shortfall.

Property prices are still rising, but at a slower pace. Anarock data shows that the average quoted base selling price increased from 8,380 per sq ft in 2024 to 9,100 in 2025, or nearly 9%. Growth then slowed to about 3.8% between 2025 and Q2 2026, when prices reached 9,450 per sq ft.

Prashant Thakur, executive director and head of research & advisory at Anarock Group, said AI has made buyers more cautious in the short term, but believes Bengaluru’s housing demand has broader support from its growing global capability centres (GCC) ecosystem, high-value technology and non-IT functions, and rental demand.

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He said the investment pattern is also shifting from pure capital appreciation towards a combination of rental income and selective price appreciation. Established employment hubs could provide stable rental demand, while infrastructure-led corridors such as Hebbal-Devanahalli, Whitefield and Sarjapur Road could offer capital-appreciation potential, although returns would vary by micro market, project and developer.

People are still buying

Despite these risks, demand for premium homes remains strong. Homes priced above 1.5 crore accounted for 62% of Bengaluru’s residential sales in the first half of 2026, compared with 11% in 2022, according to Anarock.

Young professionals in AI, semiconductors and well-funded startups are an emerging source of this demand. Praveer Shrivastava, associate director, residential, Prestige Group, said many buyers in their late 20s and early 30s are using RSU vesting, Esop liquidity events and salary hikes to make their first premium home purchase, typically in the 2-5 crore range in north and east Bengaluru.

Their profile has changed since 2023-24, he added. Some are buying earlier in their careers and stretching the budgets from 2-3 crore to 4-5 crore following a large liquidity event.

Nair already owns an apartment in Dubai and sees stronger rental yields there, but believes Bengaluru offers greater potential for capital appreciation. He bought at roughly 9,500 per sq ft, and expects prices to hit around 12,500 per sq ft at handover and 15,000-18,000 per sq ft over the next 5 to 10 years, helped partly by improving connectivity.

For Bengaluru-based Ankita Ghosh, an under-construction apartment offered both a potential home and rental option. She currently pays a high rent and can rent the property out after handover if she chooses not to live in it. “Big Tech really helped. My corpus has doubled in the past two years, both due to the value of RSUs and a recent salary hike,” she said.

Ghosh, who started working at Nvidia in 2021 and joined Google last year, did not sell her RSUs to fund the purchase. Instead, the increase in their value raised her overall net worth and gave her greater confidence to buy. She is retaining the shares as a backup for dire situations and is also building an emergency corpus through cash and traditional investments.

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That buyers continue to enter the market, even as the optimal window narrows, points to motivations beyond pure market analysis. As Lovaii Navlakhi, managing director and CEO of International Money Matters, puts it: each homebuyer approaches the decision through their own lens, shaped by personal experience, external advice, deep-seated conviction, or at times, sheer obstinacy.

Beware the hidden concentration

For employees whose income and wealth are already tied to technology, buying a Bengaluru property may not provide as much diversification as it seems to.

Sudden liquidity from RSUs, bonuses, or pay hikes often prompts clients to lock financial gains into tangible assets like real estate, according to Rohit Suri, CEO of the UHNI business at Ionic Wealth.

But selling technology shares and putting a large portion of the proceeds into a Bengaluru flat could be a case of replacing one type of concentration with another. The buyer’s salary, future RSUs, career prospects and property may all remain exposed to the same city and technology cycle, he said.

Buying a primary home makes sense because rental yield and return on investment are not the sole metrics. An investment property, by contrast, faces a higher bar and must be weighed against diversified financial assets after factoring in transaction costs, taxes, maintenance, financing, vacancy rates, rental income, and liquidity.

Under-construction projects demand extra scrutiny regarding the developer’s track record, RERA registration, construction-linked payment schedule, delivery timeline, and cancellation terms. According to the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority, more than 2,600 housing projects in the state were delayed as of end-2024, including over 1,300 stalled projects in Bengaluru alone.

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Navlakhi believes real estate can serve as a solid investment when financial markets are turbulent, interest rates are rising, and real returns hover near zero or turn negative. From an investment standpoint, however, generating returns requires timing both the entry and exit points correctly. “You may get the entry right, but be unable to liquidate at the right time because you are greedy and want that extra rupee; or there is a new development which seems a better investment option for buyers,” he said.

A buyer should, therefore, first evaluate whether the EMI can be serviced solely from their fixed salary, without depending on future RSU appreciation, performance bonuses, or subsequent liquidity events. For a primary residence, the equation can factor in the intrinsic value of housing and stability. For an investment property, the expected return must fully offset financing costs, taxes, maintenance, vacancy risks, and the loss of liquidity.

About the Author

Ananya Grover

Ananya is a journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in stock markets and personal finance. Currently working with the Mint Money team, she focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts to help readers make informed decisions about their money. Her work spans market trends, regulatory and policy developments, and in-depth analytical stories that decode shifts in India’s financial landscape. She has consistently covered key developments in the stock market, combining data-driven insights with on-ground reporting to provide clarity and context. <br><br>Before joining Mint, Ananya worked with Financial Express, NDTV Profit, and Informist, where she built a strong foundation in reporting, writing, and editing across fast-paced news environments. Her expertise lies in translating intricate financial and policy matters into accessible, reader-first narratives without compromising on depth or accuracy. Driven by a commitment to impactful and trustworthy journalism, Ananya believes credible financial information is essential for empowering individuals in an increasingly complex economic environment. A Delhiite now based in Mumbai, she brings a keen observational lens to both her reporting and everyday life. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, writing poetry, and people-watching.

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