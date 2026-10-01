Tech wealth and Bengaluru property: is the playbook changing?

When Shreyas Nair, 33, sold a company he built which helped other startups scale from zero to $10 million in revenue, the proceeds left him heavily concentrated in equity. In 2025, he decided to put some of that wealth into an under-construction project in East Bengaluru with handover expected in March 2027.
The purchase followed the boom between 2021 and 2024, when rising technology stocks, salary increases and startup liquidity events delivered windfalls for some employees in the technology sector. Many used this money to convert equity-linked savings into tangible apartments in Bengaluru, a major technology and startup centre in India.