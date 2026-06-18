Telangana raises DA for power sector staff; over 70,000 employees to benefit

In a major relief for employees in the power sector, the Telangana government has approved a 1.621% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for electricity department staff.

This decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Telangana Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. The effective increase in DA has raised it from 17.651% to 19.272% of an individual's basic pay.

The revision allowances will be implemented with retrospective effect. The implementation date will be 1 January. According to the officials, the move aims to provide much-needed relief to employees and pensioners and help them cope with rising inflation and escalating household expenses.

70,804 employees, pensioners and artisans covered This particular DA revision will be beneficial and add value to 70,804 employees across various power utilities under the Energy Department. Furthermore, artisans, pensioners and associated stakeholders in the electricity sector will also be covered under the revised allowance pay structure.

The decision is expected to provide a much-needed financial boost to thousands of families who depend directly on the state's power sector.

Additional burden of ₹ 9.35 crore per month According to official estimates, the DA hike will result in an additional expenditure of about ₹9.35 crore per month for the state exchequer. On an annual basis, the overall financial implication is expected to exceed ₹112 crore.

The Deputy CM also instructed officials to be prepared to ensure the public does not endure any discomfort during the monsoons.

Despite the additional burden, the government has maintained that periodic DA revisions are essential to protect employees' purchasing power, their ability to combat inflation and to ensure that compensation keeps pace with day-to-day living costs.

The Deputy CM also elaborated on developing a robust infrastructure plan for the state power sector, with a 10-year long-term vision. He commended the efforts of employees, officials and associated stakeholders in ensuring an uninterrupted, seamless electricity supply during the summer, even amid record-setting demand.