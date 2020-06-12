Telemedicine now covered under health insurance policies

Telemedicine is the usage of electronic or digital media for the distribution of healthcare services, especially when the patient and doctor cannot be physically present with each other. However, note that telemedicine under health insurance will be covered only if the policyholder has opted for an OPD cover. “Most policies don’t include an OPD cover in the base cover. These usually come with fully-loaded plans," said Naval Goel, CEO and founder, PolicyX, an online insurance marketplace.