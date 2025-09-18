Do insurers pay for total disability under a personal accident policy?

I recently suffered an accidental injury at home, and my doctor advised complete bed rest for a few weeks. I filed a temporary total disability (TTD) claim under my personal accident policy, but the insurance company rejected it, saying the diagnosis did not qualify under the benefit provisions. Could you explain how TTD works, what documents are required, and whether such cases are actually payable?

—Name withheld on request

A TTD claim under a personal accident policy provides financial support when an earning member is temporarily unable to work due to an accident-related injury. The benefit typically pays a fixed weekly amount to compensate for lost income during the period of medical incapacity.

Also Read | Why Niva Bupa is a casualty of GST removal on individual health insurance

Consider this example: A policyholder sustained an accidental fall at home, resulting in a hairline fracture in his foot. His doctor prescribed 26 days of complete bed rest. Based on this advice, the policyholder filed a TTD claim, stating he could not carry out normal activities during this period.

The insurer initially rejected the claim, arguing that the injury did not meet the definition of TTD. Such rejections are not uncommon. However, since the injury was accident-related and supported by a doctor’s certification of incapacity, it was a valid case. After escalation and proper representation, the insurer accepted the claim and settled it for over ₹3.7 lakh, calculated as per the fixed benefit for 26 days of disability.

This case highlights two important aspects of TTD claims:

Accidental nature of the injury: The disability must directly result from an accident.

Medical confirmation: The treating doctor must clearly certify that the insured is unable to perform normal duties during the rest period.

To file a TTD claim, policyholders generally need to submit:

• Immediate notification of the accident.

• A copy of the policy document and premium receipt.

• A duly filled claim form.

• Police documents such as FIR or Panchanama (if applicable).

• Medical reports certifying temporary disablement.

• Employer’s leave certificate, if salaried.

• Original bills and treatment records.

Also Read | The insurance policy every entrepreneur should have to navigate a legal crisis

Despite this, claims may be rejected due to incomplete documents, vague medical certificates, or a narrow interpretation of policy terms. Policyholders should not lose hope in such situations. They can escalate to the insurer’s grievance redressal officer, and if unresolved, approach the insurance ombudsman for fair settlement.