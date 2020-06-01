My seven-year old golden retriever, Leo, is a rather feisty dog. Walking him each morning is an exercise in physical and mental endurance. He constantly yanks his 30-kg frame on the harness, lunges at unsuspecting walkers in the hope of a friendly pat, flips out when he spots a feline or bovine, and marks his territory with dogged determination on every parked vehicle. The 45-minute walk from my home to the army grounds and back is all the callisthenics I need for the day. While everyone notices his rambunctious behaviour, few know that Leo has an uncanny sense of direction. No matter how far I walk him or through which unfamiliar route I take him, he will always lead me back home safely. In the process, I have become fitter too, just keeping up with his boundless energy.