Ten terms to know if you plan to invest in crypto markets

Fork: Cryptocurrencies are updated frequently, and with every update, we see a change in the protocol of a cryptocurrency, which is what you call a fork. Generally, there are two types of fork: hardfork and softfork. Hardforks are updates where newly introduced rules conflict with existing ones and thus aren’t compatible to operate together. This often leads to a blockchain split and the creation of two different coins. A softfork is when the update is aligned with the old rules, and the two can communicate with each other.