Ten things to know about crypto taxation

Ghose: A non-resident is taxed in India on income that is received or deemed to be received in India or accrues or is deemed to accrue and arise in India. The place of receipt of the consideration on transfer of digital assets will assume significance and have to be clarified. Further, income deemed to accrue in India includes income through or from any property or asset in India, or through the transfer of a capital asset situated in India. Location of the digital assets in the case of a non-resident can be a matter of controversy given the virtual exchange environment. The suitable guidelines on the same need to be notified.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}