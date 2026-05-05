Tenant rights in India: How much of security deposit can be legally deducted by your landlord?

Security deposit rules in India govern how much money a landlord can collect from a tenant and the circumstances under which deductions can be made. These rules vary across states, but are broadly guided by tenancy laws, including the Model Tenancy Act, 2021, which provides a framework for regulating rental agreements and deposit limits.

The treatment of security deposits typically depends on the terms agreed in the rental contract and applicable local regulations. At the time of vacating the property, deductions, if any, are usually assessed based on dues, repair costs, and compliance with agreed conditions in the tenancy agreement. Hence, experts advise tenants to avoid paying any amount upfront before a formal rent agreement is made and signed by both parties.

Is there a limit on how much security deposit a landlord can ask? Yes, the Model Tenancy Act, 2021 prescribes a ceiling of two months’ rent for residential premises, and six months for commercial tenancies. However, its application depends upon the particular state's adoption, which is yet to achieve uniformity, according to Tushar Kumar, advocate at the Supreme Court of India.

“Consequently, in jurisdictions such as Delhi, the quantum of security deposit continues, in practice, to be largely dictated by market convention and the relative bargaining power of the parties,” he said, adding that such a practice is subject to the condition that it should not be unfair, unreasonable, or against public policy. In such cases, actors influencing the security deposit amount include property location, furnishing, tenant profile, and prevailing market norms.

What deductions can be legally made from security deposit? According to Harshal Dilwali, member of the Supreme Court of India Bar, landlords can only deduct costs for actual damage beyond normal wear and tear, unpaid rent, or utility dues.

“Normal wear such as minor scuffs, faded paint, or routine ageing cannot be charged to the tenant. However, excessive damage like broken fixtures, deep stains, or negligence can justify deductions," he said.

Meanwhile, additional charges for renovation work, such as painting or cleaning, are valid only if explicitly agreed in the rental contract or if the tenant leaves the property in significantly poor condition, Dilwali noted.

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Tenants must also noted that under the Model Tenancy Act 2021, the landlord is required to return the security deposit within one month after the tenant vacates the premises, subject to legitimate deductions. “However, in areas where the Act is not enforced, timelines may depend on the rental agreement. It is always advisable to have a clearly defined clause in the agreement specifying the refund period to avoid disputes or delays,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kumar added that for commercial properties, the security deposit must be returned within 15 to 30 days after the tenant vacates the premises, unless the lease agreement expressly stipulates otherwise.

What actions can be taken if deposit is not returned or unfairly deducted? If the landlord refuses to return the deposit or deducts an unfair amount, there are certain ways through which the tenant can exercise their rights and recover the amount, given that a valid rent agreement was signed at the time of occupancy. In such cases, Dilwali advised that tenants should first raise the issue formally with the landlord, supported by evidence such as photographs, payment receipts, and the rental agreement.

However, if the issue remains unresolved, the tenant can approach the Rent Authority (where applicable under the Model Tenancy Act 2021) or file a complaint in a civil court, he added.

“Legal notices through a lawyer are often effective. Maintaining proper documentation and conducting a move-out inspection can significantly strengthen the tenant’s case," Dilwali said.