You should be awarded a gold medal just for remembering the name of the film that brings Shahid Kapoor to the big screen after a long time. If only the title had been simpler. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

So Shahid Kapoor plays a Robotics engineer who has thwarted all attempts by his family to be married off to a suitable girl. He travels on work to America to meet his aunt (Dimple Kapadia) who owns a robotics company. After being introduced to the gorgeous Sifra (played by Kriti Sanon), it doesn’t take long for Shahid to fall in love with her. But his aunt confesses, ‘Sifra is a humanoid robot!’ Stunned at this revelation, he returns to Mumbai, angry. But circumstances make him introduce Sifra as the girl he’s going to marry. Does he pull off the man marrying a robot feat? This is the film.

And this film teaches a few important money lessons. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Technology in investing. How reliable is it? Kriti Sanon or Sifra is a humanoid robot. She cooks, she keeps an impeccable apartment. She has been programmed to understand all of Shahid Kapoor’s likes and dislikes, she even understands by facial recognition how Shahid Kapoor feels.

Today, technology is intrinsic to the investment industry. Technology means data can be delivered to you faster. And you can use automated systems to tackle complex calculations easily, and you can see consolidated information at a glance. As an investor you know that the variables are too many to be able to handle on your own. Technology helps you work out all the chinks.Also Read: Fighter Movie: This Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer has 4 invaluable money lessons

Back Up! Back Up! Back Up! You watch in horror as a sudden surge in electricity creates a glitch in Kriti Sanon’s programming. She behaves erratically and you can see it in her speech too. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

No matter what program you use to invest, be aware that technology based apps (even though created with the strictest methods) can glitch. Always have a back up plan. Make sure you have screenshots of transactions, receipts that are saved and everything to make sure your hard earned money is safe.Also Read: Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins: 3 valuable money lessons to teach investors

Married to technology Shahid kapoor is so much in love with Kriti Sanon in the film, he teaches her Hindi slang. She learns all the slang terms but is not able to understand nuances of the slang. For example, a cousin says, ‘Tum toh saari Dilli mein aag laga dogi’, implying that she’s gorgeous) but Kriti Sanon who is a robot thinks that it is a command to set everything on fire. Literally.

When you sign up for any investment app, you will definitely fill in, say, a risk profile. This means that you are subjected to an algorithm that offers you investment suggestions. Why would you depend on an algorithm to help you invest? Push your investment manager to work harder for you. Analysts work in teams. Learn to communicate and collaborate with them to make the most of your money. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The movie is fun up to a point and then the story gets entangled in its own narrative. Watch the Malayalam film Android Kunjappan version 5.25 to feel better about robots becoming a part of your life!

Manisha Lakhe is a poet, film critic, traveller, founder of Caferati — an online writer’s forum, hosts Mumbai’s oldest open mic, and teaches advertising, films and communication. She can be reached on Twitter at @manishalakhe.

