Attractive sales pitches made by life insurers are often used to lure policyholders to invest in their products. In this piece, we analyse one such policy by HDFC Life Insurance Company. The insurer has launched a term life insurance that bundles the life cover with regular monthly payouts.

In a press release, the company said, “This term policy option is a unique proposition in the life insurance industry as it bundles regular pension with life cover."

Instead of providing income, the policy will provide monthly payouts, which will be 0.1% of the basic sum assured





This may sound interesting as the policy not only provides life cover but, on survival, it will also provide a regular income, akin to a pension when you turn 60.

However, there is a catch. Instead of providing income, the policy will provide monthly payouts, which will be 0.1% of the basic sum assured. More precisely, this plan is a variant of the TROP (term insurance policy with return of premium) policy.

Moreover, if you opt for such a variant of the TROP policy, you will have to pay an almost double premium amount every month than what you pay for a simple term life insurance for getting the same coverage, that is, the same sum assured.

However, the premiums paid for a variant of the TROP policy are returned as maturity benefit and are exempted from taxation under Section 10 (10D) of the Income Tax Act.

In this piece, we take a closer look at the details on whether this TROP variant will benefit you.

POLICY DETAILS

Under the Income Plus Option of HDFC Click to Protect Life policy, the policyholder is covered for the entire policy term and starts receiving a monthly income starting from the age of 60, continuing until death or policy maturity, whichever comes first.

Besides, the death benefit payable to the nominee will be after deduction of the monthly income that was paid until death. In this plan, one can also opt for a whole life cover.

“The option provides a life cover for selected policy term and also provides a monthly payout of 0.1% of basic sum assured starting from the policy anniversary following the policyholder’s 60th birthday. This payout continues till the policyholder’s death or policy maturity, whichever occurs earlier. The benefits already paid will be deducted from the death benefit payable to the nominee," said Srinivasan Parthasarathy chief actuary and appointed actuary, HDFC Life Insurance.

DO THE MATH

For instance, Mr. A, a 40-year-old person, opts for an income plus policy with a term of 40 years with a sum assured of ₹1 crore. When he turns 60, he will start receiving a monthly payout of ₹10,000 (0.1% of ₹1 crore). On survival till maturity (at age 80), he would receive a total payout of ₹24 lakh ( ₹10,000 x 12 months x 20 years).

However, in the case of his death at the age of 70, he would have received a survival benefit of ₹12 lakh ( ₹10,000 x 12 months x 10 years). His nominees will receive the death benefit of ₹88 lakh ( ₹1 crore minus ₹12 lakh of survival benefit paid).

GUARANTEED PAYOUT

“This payout is guaranteed till the applicant’s death or policy maturity, whichever occurs earlier," said Parthasarathy. “For an applicant aged 40, opting for a policy term of 40 years and premium payment term of 10 years, the monthly premium through Income Plus will be ₹10,837 (inclusive of taxes) and that for a normal term plan will be ₹5,093 (inclusive of taxes)."

This means, for 10 years, the applicant will nearly pay a premium of ₹13 lakh. However, if he opts for a normal term plan, he will have to pay a premium of around ₹6 lakh for the same coverage.

Financial experts say that policies cannot be treated as a retirement planning product. These policies are merely designed to take care of the objection of some buyers who feel that they won’t get any return on maturity while buying term insurance.

LOW RETURNS

“People opt for these term plans for the fixed pension, but this surety is at the cost of low returns," said Mrin Agarwal, founder director, Finsafe India. “It would be better to take a normal term policy, which is paid as per the tenure of the policy and to invest the remaining balance in a balanced fund."

“The purpose of life insurance is to replace the earning capacity in the absence of the earning member. There are term plans that offer different options including the return of premium, which do not work in the interest of policyholders in the long run," said Harshad Chetanwala, co-founder, MyWealthGrowth.com.

BETTER OPTION

If someone invests the difference between pure term premium and return of premium even in a 6% return generating investment option, the combination of pure term plan and that investment will work better compared to the return of premium. Hence, one should always go for pure term insurance.

Along with this, there is another major difference. As per the HDFC Life Option plan, the nominee of the policyholder will get the sum assured minus the regular premium paid by the insurer between the ages of 60 and 80 in case the policyholder dies after 60 years of age. In the combination of term plan and investment, the nominee will get the complete sum assured and the corpus of the investment as well (amount invested by paying a lower term premium).

