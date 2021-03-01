Term cover bundled with income option may not offer a good deal

Attractive sales pitches made by life insurers are often used to lure policyholders to invest in their products. In this piece, we analyse one such policy by HDFC Life Insurance Company. The insurer has launched a term life insurance that bundles the life cover with regular monthly payouts.
In a press release, the company said, “This term policy option is a unique proposition in the life insurance industry as it bundles regular pension with life cover."
3 min read . 11:27 PM IST
1 min read . 06:15 PM IST
1 min read . 12:56 PM IST
1 min read . 11:12 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
1 min read . 07:08 AM IST
2 min read . 09:16 PM IST
2 min read . 10:44 PM IST
1 min read . 10:49 PM IST