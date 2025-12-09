Are you adequately insured? Why most families don’t have enough cover until it’s too late
A GST cut has made term insurance 18% cheaper, but the real risk for families is not buying too little, too late. Here’s how to know if your life cover is truly adequate.
A term insurance plan offers more than a sense of security, it creates a financial cushion that protects your family in case of your absence. With the recent goods and services tax (GST) rate overhaul making term insurance products 18% cheaper, many people focus on simply "having" a policy. Far fewer stop to assess whether their life cover is actually adequate for their family’s needs.