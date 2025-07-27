What India can learn from other countries in term insurance adoption
Term insurance is more than a financial product. It is a public good, a stabiliser and an enabler of inter-generational progress. Countries with high life insurance penetration aren’t just better prepared for personal loss; they are also economically more resilient.
What’s common between Japan’s 2011 tsunami, the 9/11 terror attacks in the US, and the covid-19 pandemic? Apart from being mass-scale tragedies that shook the world, these moments also serve as a reminder that when everything fell apart, insurance stepped in to help piece lives back together.