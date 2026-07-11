Term Insurance FAQ: How to calculate how much cover you need? When should you stop? Who can skip it entirely?

Term insurance is often considered the foundation of a sound financial plan, yet many people remain unsure about how much cover they actually need or how long they should stay insured. Here are the key things to look at
A term insurance policy is the simplest and most affordable form of life insurance that provides financial protection to your family if you die during the policy term. In return for regular premium payments, the insurer pays a pre-decided sum assured to your nominee in the event of your death.
However, unlike traditional life insurance plans, term insurance does not offer maturity benefits if you survive the policy period.
“We advise people to buy term insurance for the duration during which their family members would depend on their income to meet financial goals or to pay the loans. Once they have enough assets that they can meet all their goals including retirement as well as pay off all their loans then the coverage has done its job and is no longer necessary,” explains Abhishek Kumar, SEBI-registered Investment Adviser (RIA) and Founder of SahajMoney.
For those who do not have liabilities or other yet-to-be-fulfilled responsibilities, however, a term insurance cover with a tenure extending into their 60s or 70s is simply not needed though life insurance companies do offer long-term term policies,
For example, a 68-year-old retiree with no outstanding loans, a fully paid-off home, sufficient retirement savings, or a single 55-year-old with no dependants and enough savings to cover future expenses do not need term insurance.
“One should first start with determine the age by which their longest financial responsibility would end and then buy the term plan till that age. The key factors is to include their remaining working years, the number of years until their children become financially independent, the remaining tenure on loans as well fund their spouse's long term financial security,” advises Kumar.
Estimate your family’s living expenses: Calculate your dependents' current monthly household expenses and multiply the amount by 150. This accounts for the family's future living costs, considering inflation over the years.
Add all outstanding liabilities: Include the total amount you owe on home loans, personal loans, vehicle loans etc.
Subtract your existing financial assets: Deduct the available investments and savings that you have - such as fixed deposits (FDs), mutual funds, stocks, and other liquid assets.
Factor in major future financial goals: Add the amount required to meet key milestones in coming years, such as your children's higher education, marriage, etc.
Provide for your spouse's retirement: Include the retirement corpus you would like to leave behind so that your spouse remains financially secure .
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.