Term insurance for students: why insurers are selling life cover before careers begin

Term insurance has traditionally been associated with people who earn, have dependants or carry financial liabilities. But a few insurers are now offering term cover to students as young as 18.
At first, this may seem unusual. Students typically have no income or dependants. But the equation changes when higher education involves a large financial commitment, whether through an education loan or family savings. This has led to the emergence of student-focused term insurance, offering life cover to young adults while they are still studying.