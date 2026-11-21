A ₹1 crore term insurance policy may sound like a substantial financial safety net today; still, the primary question that arises is whether it can be considered enough to secure your family’s future in your absence?

The answer to this question depends on several factors such as your current financial situation, household expenses, outstanding loans, family responsibilities and long-term economic objectives.

Therefore, you should first clearly acknowledge and understand your financial reality and the family and life stage you are in, in order to clearly answer whether a term insurance of ₹1 crore will be enough for you or not.

As explained in a YouTube video by Gurleen Kaur Tikku, a Certified Financial Planner at Hareepatti, choosing a popular cover amount without assessing individual requirements can leave families underinsured.

To better understand this, consider two families with the same ₹1 crore cover. The first has no major debt obligations or loans, an earning spouse, sufficient investments, and partially funded children’s education.

Whereas the second family has a current home loan of ₹60 lakh, a financially dependent spouse and two young children. Now, as it is clear, the ₹1 crore term insurance might be sufficient for the first family; on the other hand, the second family might struggle to cope with day-to-day life challenges after repaying the outstanding loan amount, leaving them with only ₹40 lakh for other expenses.

This example of two families also showcases how needs, aspirations, and financial objectives can differ completely from one family to another, and what might appear sufficient for one family might not be enough for the other.

Keeping these observations in view, here are several important factors to consider when deciding on the right term insurance cover.

View full Image View full Image Note: These checks are illustrative only; they may vary for different individuals depending on their financial situation, family circumstances, and long-term financial goals.

How to calculate the right term insurance cover? These factors can therefore help an individual determine their Human Life Value (HLV), which estimates the financial protection their family needs.

A practical and pragmatic approach in such cases is to add the present value of future household expenses and major financial objectives to outstanding liabilities, and then reduce, i.e., subtract, existing life insurance and readily available and accessible assets.

The basic formula that can be used here is:

Annual Life Expenses x 20 + Outstanding loans + Family’s Future goals - Existing Life Insurance Policy - Existing assets = HLV Moreover, HLV and insurance eligibility are not necessarily the same. This is because insurers may have income-based eligibility limits that may vary immensely across policies and providers.

In summary, opting for term insurance based on a fixed income multiple or the popular ₹1 crore figure might not be the best approach, as it can lead to inadequate protection. The right cover should reflect your family’s financial needs, aspirations, responsibilities, and goals, and ensure that your loved ones can maintain financial stability even in your absence.

To be better prepared to tackle such challenges, it is prudent to seek advice from a certified financial advisor so that your term insurance planning and overall personal finance planning align with your current financial reality and long-term aspirations.