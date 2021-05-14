Term insurance is not needed for people with no dependents

Both of you are separately eligible to claim a deduction of ₹25,000 under Section 80D. For that premium, you will be able to get a coverage of around ₹40-50 lakh each. You could choose to buy two plans individually and claim a deduction of payment made by the respective individual. Or, you could buy a family floater plan. This will help you save around 5% premium, however, the coverage amount will be shared between both of you. In the latter case, you could pay a premium from a joint bank account and split the deduction. It will be important to give a declaration that the total deduction claimed is not more than the premium payment.