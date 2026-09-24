Term insurance maths: Forget the 10x rule, here is what you actually need to avoid being underinsured

A term insurance cover of ₹1 crore sounds like a substantial safety net, but the figure alone reveals little about actual family protection. For an individual earning ₹10 lakh annually, the traditional "10 times income" rule points to a ₹1 crore policy. However, this simple multiplier ignores crucial realities like home loans, young children, future education expenses, and years of recurring household bills. Financial planners now advise treating the 10x formula merely as a baseline rather than a definitive answer.
To determine adequate coverage, families must evaluate what funds would be necessary if the primary breadwinner's income vanishes. This comprehensive approach—known as Human Life Value-based planning—evaluates total income, liabilities, future commitments, and net financial contributions.
Consider a 35-year-old earning ₹12 lakh a year with a ₹50 lakh home loan. While a 10x calculation suggests a ₹1.2 crore policy, factoring in future education and loan repayments reveals a major shortfall. Conversely, if a family calculates total obligations at ₹2 crore but holds ₹50 lakh in usable financial assets, their net coverage requirement sits closer to ₹1.5 crore.
Term insurance requires periodic reassessment rather than a "set-and-forget" approach. Key life events—such as marriage, having a child, taking on a new mortgage, securing a major pay raise, or building substantial wealth—warrant an immediate review of your total cover. Ultimately, the right coverage is not the largest policy available, but the exact amount required to settle debts, fund key goals, and seamlessly replace lost income.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.