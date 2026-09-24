Term insurance maths: Forget the 10x rule, here is what you actually need to avoid being underinsured

A term insurance cover of ₹1 crore sounds like a substantial safety net, but the figure alone reveals little about actual family protection. For an individual earning ₹10 lakh annually, the traditional "10 times income" rule points to a ₹1 crore policy. However, this simple multiplier ignores crucial realities like home loans, young children, future education expenses, and years of recurring household bills. Financial planners now advise treating the 10x formula merely as a baseline rather than a definitive answer.

Key factors in a Human Life Value assessment To determine adequate coverage, families must evaluate what funds would be necessary if the primary breadwinner's income vanishes. This comprehensive approach—known as Human Life Value-based planning—evaluates total income, liabilities, future commitments, and net financial contributions.

Outstanding Liabilities: Clear high-value debts first, particularly home loans, personal loans, and education loans that could otherwise burden surviving family members.

Inflation & Living Expenses: Household costs compound over time. A family spending ₹ 60,000 monthly today will require a significantly higher amount in 10 to 15 years to maintain their standard of living.

Long-Term Life Goals: Account for the projected future costs of major milestones—such as higher education and wedding expenses for children—rather than using today's price tags.

Accounting for Existing Assets: Deduct liquid financial assets (like bank deposits, mutual funds, and fixed-income investments) from total obligations. However, avoid counting funds explicitly earmarked for specific goals (like retirement) as general surplus.

A practical example and regular review strategy Consider a 35-year-old earning ₹12 lakh a year with a ₹50 lakh home loan. While a 10x calculation suggests a ₹1.2 crore policy, factoring in future education and loan repayments reveals a major shortfall. Conversely, if a family calculates total obligations at ₹2 crore but holds ₹50 lakh in usable financial assets, their net coverage requirement sits closer to ₹1.5 crore.