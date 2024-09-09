Monthly income in term plan: Is Aditya Birla's Income Suraksha Plan worth it?
Summary
- Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance's Income Suraksha Plan, promises regular monthly income instead of a lump-sum death benefit. While the term insurance plan guarantees a minimum of 10 years of payouts, is it the smarter choice? Who should consider this plan, and what’s the catch? Read on to know
Behind the allure of a lump-sum insurance payout lies a harsh reality: many families struggle to manage it wisely, often exhausting it too quickly. Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance (ABSLI) and Policybazaar are aiming to change that with their new ABSLI Income Suraksha Plan, which offers a steady monthly income for beneficiaries instead of a one-time payout. But is this a smarter choice, or are you trading long-term gains for short-term convenience?