Why personal accident insurance can't replace term insurance

Kapil Mehta
4 min read30 Jul 2026, 11:33 AM IST
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Young individuals may misunderstand insurance needs, as seen with a colleague favouring personal accident cover over term insurance. (Pixabay)
Summary
A cheap personal accident policy may seem like a smarter buy than term insurance in your 20s. But the two protect against different risks—and one cannot replace the other.

A young colleague in her 20s recently told me she had figured out insurance.

Term insurance, she felt, was a waste for someone her age. A personal accident cover of 1 crore cost her about 3,500 a year. A term plan for the same amount would cost 30,000 or more.

Her logic was simple: young people mostly die in accidents, so why pay nearly ten times more for cover against a risk that barely applies to her?

She was persuasive. But wrong.

Different risks

The two products address different risks.

Term insurance pays a lump sum to your family if you die—from any cause—during the policy term. Personal accident insurance pays only if death or disability results from an accident. Term insurance is a broad promise against mortality. Personal accident insurance is a narrower promise against a specific peril.

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They may both offer a 1 crore payout, but they protect against very different risks.

Cause matters

My colleague's instinct is not entirely baseless.

According to the government's Causes of Death Statistics, 2022-24, 26% of deaths among 15-to-29-year-olds are due to accidents, with road accidents accounting for a significant share.

But that also means 74% of deaths result from other causes—including illnesses and suicide. If you insure only against accidents, you remain uninsured against most other causes of death.

I would not want a family's financial security to depend on the cause of death.

Don't wait

Some argue they will buy term insurance later, when they are older and closer to needing it. That assumes a term plan will always be available.

It may not.

Life insurers underwrite policies based on your health at the time of application. Develop diabetes, a heart condition or any number of common middle-age ailments, and you may face higher premiums—or even be declined altogether.

The best time to buy term insurance is when you are young and healthy, which is precisely when it feels least necessary.

Cleaner promise

A term plan, once issued, is a remarkably simple contract. Barring suicide in the first year and fraud, there is little an insurer can contest. After three years, the policy becomes largely incontestable under law. The premium also remains fixed throughout the policy term.

Personal accident insurance offers no such certainty. Its exclusions are extensive and linked to the nature of the accident. Common exclusions include intoxication, adventure sports, hazardous occupations, self-harm and war. Premiums may be revised at renewal, and renewal itself is not always guaranteed.

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Claims are also simpler under a term policy. In most cases, a death certificate and medical records are sufficient, and many insurers settle claims within a few days.

Personal accident claims can be more involved. Medico-legal cases may require police reports, and insurers typically examine the circumstances of the accident in greater detail, leaving more room for interpretation during claims assessment.

Useful protection

That does not diminish the value of personal accident insurance. It protects against risks that neither term insurance nor health insurance addresses.

Term insurance pays only in the event of death, while health insurance largely covers hospitalization expenses. Neither typically covers outpatient treatment for injuries such as fractures or burns, nor do they compensate for permanent disability.

Personal accident insurance fills this gap by offering disability benefits and, in many policies, reimbursement for accident-related medical expenses. Personal accident insurance is also the next-best alternative for people who cannot obtain term insurance.

This often applies to individuals with serious medical conditions that life insurers are unwilling to underwrite.

Since accident policies generally do not require medical underwriting—the assumption being that accident risk is unrelated to health—they remain accessible even when term insurance is not. In such situations, accident cover is worth buying even if it protects only against accidental events.

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There is another use case for accident insurance.

If you are taking a flight, a long taxi ride or a train journey and want cover only for that specific period, personal accident insurance can be purchased for that event alone. Term insurance is different. It is designed as a long-term financial commitment, not a per-trip purchase.

Best combination

The right approach is straightforward.

Buy a term plan first—for at least ten times your annual salary. Make it the foundation of your family's financial protection, and buy it as early as possible.

Then supplement it with a personal accident policy to cover disability and accident-related medical expenses that term insurance does not.

Many term plans now offer accident riders that provide this protection conveniently. Where possible, choose accident policies that also cover medical expenses and partial disability benefits for more comprehensive protection.

I sent my colleague the accident statistics for her age group and suggested she buy term insurance. She went quiet for a while before admitting she hadn't realised how many non-accidental deaths occur among young adults.

She bought a term plan the following week—but kept her personal accident cover too. That outcome was even better than what I had recommended.

Kapil Mehta, co-founder, SecureNow Insurance Broker

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