A young colleague in her 20s recently told me she had figured out insurance.
Why personal accident insurance can't replace term insurance
SummaryA cheap personal accident policy may seem like a smarter buy than term insurance in your 20s. But the two protect against different risks—and one cannot replace the other.
A young colleague in her 20s recently told me she had figured out insurance.
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