Term insurance policy premium likely to get costlier

Reinsurers have become cautious of the decline in rates over the past few years. Karthik Raman, CMO and Head – Products, Ageas Federal Life Insurance said that the term life insurance market had become very competitive a few years ago which had led to a drastic drop in the premium prices by life insurance players backed by reinsurance. Reinsurers and insurers had made aggressive assumptions in terms of mortality which had led to term insurance premiums being priced low. “However, an adverse mortality experience over the past few years, which has intensified due to the Covid-19 scenario has led reinsurers to increase their rates resulting in an upward revision of term insurance premiums," he added.

