Term insurance policy prices rose 1% in Jul-Sep, says report

Naval Goel, CEO, policy.com said, “In the last 3 months, out of the 10 insurers that are part of the index computation, 4 insurers have hiked premiums, wherein two of them exhibited a significant increase between 10.6% and 12.6%. Contrary to this trend, 1 insurer has even reduced their premium by approximately 10% for term plans in the last 3 months. While other term insurance companies remained stagnant in this duration."