Term insurance set to become expensive, but it remains a must buy

Term insurance premiums across life insurance companies are expected to increase by up to 40% in the next three-six months. On buying a term policy, you pay only for insurance and after the policy term ends, you don't get any money back, but on death of the policyholder during the policy term, it pays a huge corpus to the nominees.

Term policies are a fairly new product in the Indian insurance industry, and the premiums are lower compared with most of the developed nations. Santosh Agarwal, chief business officer—life insurance, Policybazaar, said these products hit the Indian market about 10 years ago and before that there were mostly savings products. “On comparing premiums 10 years ago to what they are now, you’ll realise that they’re almost 50% lower. Unlike the West where prices are defined based on experience and data, in India they were built on assumption," added Agarwal.

Starting 10 April 2020, three insurance companies—ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, HDFC Life and TATA AIA Life—have increased their premiums on term plans. ICICI Prudential bumped it up by 40%. Other insurers too are expected to follow suit in the next few months. Santosh said the few companies that have already increased their premiums may file for another round of increase if the hike was within 40%.

Reinsurance companies calculate premiums based on the actual by expected ratio. If the expected deaths were three for every 10,000 policies and the actual is four deaths then it’s a negative experience for reinsurers, which could result in an increase in premium because a large part of the risk is borne by them. “If reinsurers are asking for a 40% hike, then it means that the actual mortality is close to 4.5 deaths for every 10,000 term policies that are sold in the country."

Suresh Badami, executive director, HDFC Life said reinsurers recently revised their rates, taking into consideration the emerging mortality experience across players. The premiums for term plans have therefore increased.

“This increase by reinsurers varies depending on their mortality experience with the insurers. We have one of the lowest rates when it comes to protection products in comparison to the rest of the global markets. There has been an increase in the rates, but it should be noted that our prices are based on our previous mortality experience across customer segments," he added.

Avdhesh Gupta, appointed actuary, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co Ltd said some companies are still deliberating on whether they want to pass on the complete hike to the customers or absorb some of it. “The timing for the rise in premiums is slightly unfair given the liquidity crunch prospective customers may be dealing with, but we were notified by reinsurers only between December and January. However, I believe Covid-19 has helped people understand the importance of buying a term plan."

Even though term plans may become more expensive in the coming months, understand that these products are important, and you must have one if you have dependents. “Insurance fills the gap to protect your family from "what is" to "what must be". You should have a term insurance policy because it is cheap and flexible. Even with it becoming a tad bit more expensive, the need is still there and you still have a gap to fill," said Shweta Jain, founder and CEO, Investography, a financial planning firm. It's important to remember that most term plans are level paying policies which means the premiums are set for the duration of the plan. The hike therefore would only apply to new policies that you buy.





















Share Via