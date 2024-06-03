Term Life Insurance: Why should you not buy a return-of-premium option?
Life insurers cater to Indians with return-of-premium term plans, which pay back premiums on survival. Despite sounding attractive, the higher premiums make these plans less favorable. Investing the premium difference in other avenues can result in significantly higher returns over time.
Life insurers are smart and savvy when it comes to understanding the mindset of Indians. While a majority of Indians still opt for traditional endowment-type life insurance, there is a growing section of the population which understands why purchasing plain-term life insurance is the best option.