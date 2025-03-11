Term loans explained: Types, benefits, and key drawbacks you should know

Financial needs often come in the form of money for businesses and individuals are subjected to the requirement of immediate working capital, large purchases, and expansion projects. Perhaps the most popular source of funding is via term loans. This article will help in making intelligent choices as it elaborates on features such as types, benefits, and drawbacks of term loans.

Also Read | How to avoid the pitfalls of easy personal loans? 5 key points to note

Understanding term loan This is a loan given to an individual or firm for a fixed duration. Term loans can be for capital expenditure, purchase of equipment, or for business expansion purposes. Term loans allow access to funds very easily through less documentation, speedy disbursal, and flexible repayment plans.

Types of term loan Short-term: For periods ranging from 12-18 months, these types of loans are exclusively catered to meet emergent cash-flow requirements of firms. Intermediate-term: Most suited for any firm that seeks provision of finance on a medium-term basis, this kind of loan has allowance for any repayment period not exceeding 96 months. Long-term: For making big investments, these loans are the most suitable ones because they have long paybacks and always offer competitive rates of interest. Benefits of term loan Predictable payments: Fixed monthly payments lead to better budgeting and financial planning.

Fixed monthly payments lead to better budgeting and financial planning. Long-term financing: Long repayment periods mean that the business can invest growth without it being financially overwhelming.

Long repayment periods mean that the business can invest growth without it being financially overwhelming. Lower interest rates: Interest rates are generally much lower than other short-term financing.

Interest rates are generally much lower than other short-term financing. Versatile usage: Funds can be utilized to pay off old debts, to purchase equipment, to meet a working capital requirement for general growth and development, etc.

Funds can be utilized to pay off old debts, to purchase equipment, to meet a working capital requirement for general growth and development, etc. Credit building: Repayment of a term loan in good time enables the borrower to build a better credit profile for exports, and thus it's highly useful in future borrowing opportunities.

Also Read | How to avoid the pitfalls of easy personal loans? 5 key points to note

How does term loan work? Fixed loan amount: The loan amount is fixed, according to the loan type selected, and the financial profile of the borrower. Structured repayment period: Stipulated for a fixed period of time from the date of borrowing. Secured vs unsecured: Term loans can either be secured (for which collateral is necessary) or unsecured depending on the eligibility of the borrower, the amount to be borrowed, and the type of loan. Interest rates: Borrowers can choose between either a fixed or variable interest rate, depending on their financial preference. Payback plan: It is mandatory for all term loans to have a laid down payback plan by which the borrower makes timely EMI payments. Drawbacks of term loan Increased risk of default: Borrowing on uncertain terms raises questions regarding the financial health of the debtor company and complicates the case in the event of default.

Borrowing on uncertain terms raises questions regarding the financial health of the debtor company and complicates the case in the event of default. Debt: More debt increases the financial obligations of the firm and makes it impossible to pay dividends on the shares.

Also Read | Personal loans: Raising money for vacation needs THIS checklist

In conclusion, they require strict adherence to the repayment schedules, a thing that might turn difficult in the event of sudden financial glitches. Interest rates may remain high, as a result of the size of loans they involve and dire consequences somehow accompanying loan repayment defaults.