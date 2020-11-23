Home >Money >Personal Finance >Term plan premiums: A ready reckoner
Term plan premiums: A ready reckoner

23 Nov 2020

  • A look at premium rates for some insurance policies of a sum assured of 1 crore across three age categories for policy terms of 30, 25 and 20 years
  • The claims settlement rate is measured by the value of the policies as a lower settlement rate is indicative of high ticket-size policies being rejected

Life insurance is not about investing your money to earn a return on it, it’s about financial protection for your loved ones. The most efficient way to do that is through a term insurance policy. You pay only for insurance and after the policy term ends, you don’t get any money back. But on death during the policy term, it pays a huge corpus to the nominees.

Look at the premium (cost of the plan) and the claims settlement record of the insurer.

We list premium rates for some policies of a sum assured of 1 crore across three age categories for policy terms of 30, 25 and 20 years. The claims settlement rate is measured by the value of the policies as a lower settlement rate is indicative of high ticket-size policies being rejected.

Look at the premium (cost of the plan) and the claims settlement record of the insurer
Look at the premium (cost of the plan) and the claims settlement record of the insurer
