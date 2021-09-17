Term plans are for protection, and do not cover savings aspect

Life insurance is an overarching term used for various plans offered by life insurers. This could include both saving as well as protection plans. Endowment plans, unit-linked insurance policies (Ulips) and term insurance are collectively referred to as life insurance plans. Endowment and Ulip plans offer a return on invested premium, besides an in-built death benefit coverage. Term plans are protection plans. They do not offer any savings element. The sum insured is payable only in case of death. Term plans are substantially cheaper than other life insurance plans. You should first buy a term plan before considering other life insurance plans.

