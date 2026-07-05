Tesla, SpaceX fall from record highs, Elon Musk lose trillionaire status: Profit-booking or re-rating of AI pricing?

Tesla and SpaceX have both fallen sharply from their recent highs. The drop has not only pushed Elon Musk below the trillionaire mark but has also triggered panic amonginvestors. Viram Shah, CEO and Founder of Vested Finance, weighs in on whether this is simply profit-booking or a deeper re-rating of AI and space-related valuations, and explains what Indian retail investors should do next.
One is the actual businesses, and the other is the way the market is re-pricing a whole basket of AI-linked names right now, explains Shah and adds, “On the businesses, honestly not much broke.”
Tesla just posted its strongest Q2 deliveries in a while and the stock still fell about 8% that tells you the move isn't really about cars. It's about how much of that valuation rests on autonomy and robotaxi, which a delivery number can't settle either way.
SpaceX is a similar story. Starlink is profitable and growing, the launch business is setting records. And as expected the IPO drew significant retail interest globally, including from Indian investors accessing US markets. However, the stock later saw a pullback due to profit booking after a strong debut, broader tech-sector jitters over AI profitability timelines, high-profile short positions, and also the usual volatility that comes with newly listed companies with limited shares available for trading.
Probably both. You had a near-vertical run in SpaceX right after listing, and Tesla also had a strong 2025, so some investors are simply booking profits.
But, now a bigger shift is happening as market participant have started questioning about how they want to price these AI and space-related companies.This re-rating makes it difficult to predict where prices will eventually stabilise.
It is better not to look at this as a “sell or stay” decision. “That's market timing, and it's usually the wrong lens,” says Shah.
Rather, investor should try to check whether their investment is the right size for how volatile these stocks can be, and for how long they plan to hold them.
“If you're holding a five- or ten-year thesis on space and AI, a few weeks like this shouldn't change much. If a position got too big on the way up, that's worth looking at regardless of price.”
On the marquee IPOs specifically, a great company and a great entry price aren't the same thing. Newly listed names, especially those with limited shares available and upcoming lock-in periods, can move violently in their first few quarters before they find a real level.
For Indian investors going global through the LRS route, the rule is the same as always: keep your position small enough that a weak quarter is just a small setback, not a major hit to your overall portfolio.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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