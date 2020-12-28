Tether changed the way we look at cryptocurrencies

It is not bitcoin or ether, but tether which is the most traded cryptocurrency today. Commonly denominated as USDT, tether is a stable currency, which can be redeemed for a dollar. In other words, if one holds 100 USDT, they can redeem it for $100. Founded in 2014 by Brock Pierce, Reeve Collins, and Craig Sellars, tether is called a ‘stablecoin’ since it is pegged to the US dollar. The need for tether came in when it was difficult for exchanges and companies to hold sovereign currency. In order to hold fiat money (sovereign currency) on behalf of the user, the exchange needed to have a license. The need was aggravated by the need for traders to be able to easily move between crypto and fiat. And thus tether was invented.