The 10-10-10 SIP rule: A simple formula for long-term wealth creation

The 10-10-10 SIP rule helps investors build long-term wealth by investing for 10 years, assuming 10% annual returns and increasing SIP contributions by 10% each year. Learn how step-up SIPs can create a larger corpus through disciplined investing and compounding.

Shivam Shukla
Updated18 Jul 2026, 10:31 AM IST
Step-up SIP investing can significantly boost long-term wealth through disciplined annual contribution increases and compounding.
Step-up SIP investing can significantly boost long-term wealth through disciplined annual contribution increases and compounding.

When you aim to build long-term wealth, you should be clear that it will take time, demand utmost discipline and attention to detail. That is why, sometimes, this process can appear complicated, with investors seeking the best possible funds and even trying to time markets to perfection, or to follow a well-thought-out strategy, which can help them generate exceptional returns within a short period of time.

Still, successful investing is generally driven by simple yet meaningful principles: discipline, consistency and patience. The 10-10-10 SIP rule is one such principle as it aims to bring these ideas together in a practical manner that can help investors create wealth over time.

There are basically three primary steps that define this rule:

  1. Continue a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) for at least 10 years.
  2. Use a 10% annual return as a reasonable working estimate for planning purposes.
  3. Then increase the SIP contribution by 10% every year.

These are the three elements that holistically shape the 10-10-10 SIP rule. Furthermore, the objective of this rule is not to predict market swings or time entries, but to build a devoted habit of regular investing while permitting contributions to grow alongside income.

How the 10-10-10 SIP rule works

The strength of this approach lies in acknowledging the potential of compounding and the power of step-up investing. This way, instead of keeping the SIP amount unchanged for years, investors should plan and gradually increase their monthly contribution as their income grows. This allows them to participate in long-term market growth while improving their savings capacity.

Also Read | ₹10,000 SIP to ₹30 lakh: These large & midcap mutual funds led 10-year returns

Working example to explain the concept

For example, an investor starting with a monthly SIP of 10,000 can increase the contribution by 10% every year. The increase may initially appear small, but over a decade, as time progresses, the additional investments can create a meaningful difference in the final corpus. This way, it is about planning and thinking long-term. Let us now see the core difference between the two approaches.

Investment Approach

Monthly SIP

Investment Period

Assumed Annual Return

Approximate Value After 10 Years

Regular SIP 10,000 fixed every month10 years10% 20.48 lakh
Step-up SIP (10% annual increase)Starts at 10,000 and rises by 10% every year10 years10%Nearly 30.45 lakh

Figures are based on assumed returns and are for illustration only. Actual mutual fund returns may vary depending on market conditions.

Why consistency matters more than market timing

Charu Pahuja, CFPCM, Director & Chief Operating Officer, Wise FinServ, explains this concept in detail, stating, “You do not need the perfect fund or the perfect time to build wealth. Regular investing and patience matter much more. That is what the 10-10-10 SIP rule is about. Start a SIP, continue it for at least 10 years, use 10% annual return as a working estimate and raise the SIP amount by 10% every year. Take a simple example. Someone starts with a SIP of 10,000 a month. The next year, it becomes 11,000. By the third year, the monthly amount would be 12,100. Since the increase happens slowly, it can usually be managed as the person’s income also grows.”

She further explained, “Now look at the possible difference. A fixed SIP of 10,000 a month may become approximately 20.48 lakh in 10 years, assuming a 10% return. When the SIP is increased by 10% every year, the amount may reach nearly 30.45 lakh. That is almost 10 lakh more. Of course, 10% is only an assumption. Mutual fund returns are linked to the market and cannot be guaranteed. The real lesson is simple: start with an amount you can manage, raise it whenever your income increases and remain invested even when markets are unsettled.”

The biggest advantage of the 10-10-10 SIP rule

The biggest value that the 10-10-10 SIP rule holds is that it encourages investors to focus on actions within their control. This means the rule is about patience, devotion, and focus. Furthermore, it is a given that market performance cannot be predicted. When you save regularly and boost your investments over time, such an approach can lead to meaningful financial outcomes in your life.

Also Read | Sebi clears automatic SWP, STP mandates for demat mutual fund holdings

In summary, long-term wealth creation and management are rarely achieved through quick decisions, emotions, or thrill-seeking. A focused SIP approach, coupled with increasing contributions over the years, can help investors steadily move towards their long-term economic objectives.

The 10-10-10 SIP rule, therefore, is ultimately a reminder that understanding of core principles, role of compounding, discipline, vision and consistency are key elements that can holistically boost wealth creation over the long run.

Personal FinanceMutual FundsSIPSIPsStep Up SIPs
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