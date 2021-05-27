The 10 commandments that you need to follow for good financial health

Do not completely outsource personal finance to anyone: You should not completely outsource personal finance to anyone. But you may partially outsource it to a Sebi-registered investment adviser or your spouse. If you partially outsource it to an investment adviser, then you should try to minimize conflict of interest. But do not completely outsource it even to an investment adviser because you cannot completely eliminate conflict of interest. And you should not completely outsource it even to your spouse. This is because it’s possible that your spouse is not as frugal as you are or your spouse may be far less knowledgeable about investing than you think they are.