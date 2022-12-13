The 4% rule for retirement spending makes a comeback

The 4% rule for retirement spending makes a comeback4 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2022, 05:18 PM IST
Your 401(k) probably took a beating in 2022, but it is now safer for new retirees to take higher initial withdrawals, Morningstar researchers say
Retirees walloped by high inflation and volatile stock and bond markets are getting some good news: The 4% spending rule—or something close to it—is back.