The ABC of introducing children to finance & investment

Taxation: U/s 64(1a) of Income Tax Act, income of minor child will be clubbed in the hands of parents, based on certain conditions. However, income on account of any activity involving application of skills, talent or specialized knowledge and experience of the child shall not be clubbed in the hands of either parent. “Nowadays many children do courses on stock market and investments and are capable of doing transactions themselves. Hence, in case the minor has such a specialized knowledge and experience of investments and then he/she makes an income from mutual funds or the sale of securities (investment) in his/her name, then the capital gains should be taxed in his or her individual income tax file," says Vivek Jalan of Tax Connect Advisory Services LLP, a consulting firm. However, even in case the income on sale of securities is clubbed with the parent’s, only the net taxable capital gain needs to be clubbed and not gross capital gain.