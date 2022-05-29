The accounting period for foreign assets

Interestingly, schedule FA follows the “accounting period" concept instead of financial year. Accounting period is categorized into three types. Type 1 is where the accounting period is from 1 January to 31 December in jurisdictions where the calendar year is considered for the purpose of closing of accounts and tax filings. Many European countries, the US, and Singapore follow this. Type 2 is where the accounting period is from 1 April to 31 March in jurisdictions where the financial year is adopted. Type 3 is where the accounting period is of 12 months, which ends on any day succeeding 1 April in respect of assets in those jurisdictions where any other period of 12 months is adopted as the basis for the purpose of closing of accounts and tax filings. Australia follows this method.