The alternative investment options for high networth individuals

There are options for such investments under Cat-III AIFs. These funds employ complex derivatives strategies to maximise risk-adjusted returns. One example of this is a long term hedged portfolio, where addition of derivatives to the portfolio helps curb losses in a falling market. Another example is long-short funds, which can be considered when the market is expected to remain range bound for longer periods of time These funds are meant for those who don’t wish to take high risk on their capital as they are not totally bullish on the stock market.