The art of credit freeze: Protecting your credit score from identity theft

What if you are doing everything right and still your credit score suffers. This could be the result of identify theft, as a result of which someone managed to raise loan in your name.

It is, therefore, important to be careful of your data and make sure you protect it from its illegitimate use. Here we share some tips to keep it safe from theft.

Protect credit score from data theft I. Monitor your credit regularly: At the outset, you should monitor your credit score regularly. If there is a discrepancy, you could spot it immediately.

II. Place a fraud alert or credit freeze: Another thing worth doing is to place a fraud alert. It's quite convenient to set up by contacting one credit information company.

III. Secure your personal information: It is important to enable two-factor authentication (2FA) on all your accounts to add an extra layer of security. You could destroy mail and paperwork which contains sensitive data such as bank account or card details. Be cautious and avoid sharing personal data on unsecured websites.

IV. Limit exposure of sensitive data: You should carry only important cards and IDs and may even contemplate RFID-blocking wallets. If you are a victim of data breaches, you could also sign up for notifications.

V. Respond quickly to suspicion: If you spot anything off, you could report it to the credit information company and your bank. This can limit the damage and help restore your score faster.

By making sure of these steps, you can bring down the risk of identity theft significantly by impacting your credit.