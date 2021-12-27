Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Money / Personal Finance /  The asset allocation quilt

The asset allocation quilt

Photo: iStock
1 min read . 10:23 PM IST Livemint

A diversified portfolio of stocks, bonds, and physical assets is key to steering through every market condition. Such a portfolio may not deliver the highest return in any given year but will perform competitively across market cycles

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The table ranks 10 asset classes in order of their return performance—from the highest to lowest—for each calendar year in the 10-year period from 2012 to 2021. For example, mid-caps delivered 38.52% in 2012 and small-caps gave a return of 36.45% in the same year. The absence of any pattern in the returns of asset classes from one year to the next reinforces the importance of asset allocation to build a portfolio against trying to consistently predict the next winning asset class. A diversified portfolio of stocks, bonds, and physical assets is key to steering through every market condition. Such a portfolio may not deliver the highest return in any given year but will perform competitively across market cycles.

The asset allocation quilt
The asset allocation quilt
