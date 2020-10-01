The benefits of Renewing your insurance plans

Insurance policies lapse for many avoidable reasons. You could have bought the wrong product. Ideally, this research should be completed before the initial purchase. In fact, even after buying, you have a free-look period when you can go through the documentation and return the insurance if you want. Another frequent issue is that insurers cannot contact you. To prevent this, make sure you give insurers a permanent email, home address and phone number. Finally, you could lose track of renewals if the insurer or intermediary does not send a reminder. This is also commonplace and we are all guilty of such memory lapses despite having access to elaborate reminders. For several insurance policies, it is now possible to instruct your bank or credit card for automatic renewal. Select those options. A suggestion for insurers is to allow a change in renewal dates so that all our insurance policies renew at the same time. A friend has 10 different insurance policies renewing across the year and wanted to reset them all to one day, something we couldn’t do within the current framework.