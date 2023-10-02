comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 29 2023 15:59:14
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129 1.78%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 245.65 3.3%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 199.85 -0.45%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 598.7 1.48%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 406.25 0.11%
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  The best home loan rates offered by leading banks
Back

The best home loan rates offered by leading banks

 Livemint

Here's a look at the lowest home loan interest rates of some leading banks.

A home loan is called a ‘good loan’ because it helps you acquire a tangible asset that can appreciate over the long term. Premium
A home loan is called a ‘good loan’ because it helps you acquire a tangible asset that can appreciate over the long term.

A home loan is probably the biggest loan that one takes. Not only in terms of the loan amount, but also tenure which can be 15 years or more. The total final amount that one pays can be double what was borrowed. But a home loan is among the cheapest loans available and usually, it is the only way a person can buy a house. A home loan is called a ‘good loan’ because it helps you acquire a tangible asset that can appreciate over the long term. It makes sense to buy a house if you plan to live in it. Given the fact that the construction of several housing projects in India continues to be delayed or stalled by many years, financial advisers say that one should buy a ready-to-move-in house. Here's a look at the lowest home loan interest rates of some leading banks.

OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App