The best places abroad to buy your second home

The ideal place to buy your second home is somewhere where you want to spend a getaway, a vacation, or your retirement. It could also be the place that gives you some of the best business opportunities and a good return on your investment. A home abroad managed with reasonable care is about the safest investment in the world. It has proven to be certainly true for a lot of HNI homebuyers. Most of the high-net-worth individuals are businessmen who travel frequently for work/business, they invest in a second home abroad to take care of their requirements with regard to business meets or leisure trips.

London is usually the number 1 option for investors. It is a business-friendly location, and it is undoubtedly a place that will bring a return on your investment since the currency fluctuations are limited and provides a sense of safety, stability, and security. In London, you can find a wide range of properties, where the investor can choose from, and therefore meet his/her needs. In addition, if one wishes to rent their property, rental returns tend to rise over time.

London is a city with some of the best and most well-known universities globally and often HNIs choose to buy a property in order for their children to study or find a job there. This is one of the major reasons why people choose London as a place to buy their second home. It is a fantastic place to live, work, study, and enjoy life.

However, in the last few years, Cyprus, the island with over 300 sunny days, has become a choice for Indians too. Nearly 40% of the properties sold in Cyprus are bought by overseas investors. The level of unemployment is among the lowest, which has resulted in the surge in demand for rental apartments. The low taxes, low traffic and related congestion, and very high quality of living have led many HNIs to gain a Permanent Residency on the island. One of the most important factors that make non-EU investors consider Cyprus as their base is the geostrategic location of the island. Cyprus is centred amongst three continents; Africa, Europe, and Asia. Its unique position on the map allows it to be considered as an important trade centre, active in facilitating the shipment of goods in and out of Europe.

Furthermore, the tax benefits in Cyprus are extremely favourable supporting investments into the country. With a corporate tax rate as low as 12.5%, and for those who permanently reside on the beautiful island there is zero tax on global gains for 17 years. The savings made through these tax invectives will help to facilitate more growth for your existing businesses. Cyprus also allows for a robust succession plan of these investments, by enforcing a 0% inheritance tax. This allows your real-estate investments to be passed down from generation to generation.

Cyprus also provides a high level of education and universities that collaborate with some of the top universities in the UK like the Imperial College as well as the St. George’s University of London (Medical Programme). The cost of education in Cyprus is very low if compared to the cost in other countries within the EU.

The Caribbean islands of Grenada, Dominica and St. Kitts are other popular investment and holiday destinations for many, they have witness a rise in property prices over the years. The main attraction for investors here are the extremely efficient personal tax systems, making these small countries ideal for HNIs.

Given the current trend due to the pandemic, the ‘Investment theme' has shifted from living a life with holidays and business travel to a more holistic vision of shifting at a base that includes safety, access to robust healthcare, and quality education along with an exotic lifestyle and business opportunities. These destinations have successfully managed to emerge most practical and profitable for second-home buyers.

Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International

