The best places abroad to buy your second home

However, in the last few years, Cyprus, the island with over 300 sunny days, has become a choice for Indians too. Nearly 40% of the properties sold in Cyprus are bought by overseas investors. The level of unemployment is among the lowest, which has resulted in the surge in demand for rental apartments. The low taxes, low traffic and related congestion, and very high quality of living have led many HNIs to gain a Permanent Residency on the island. One of the most important factors that make non-EU investors consider Cyprus as their base is the geostrategic location of the island. Cyprus is centred amongst three continents; Africa, Europe, and Asia. Its unique position on the map allows it to be considered as an important trade centre, active in facilitating the shipment of goods in and out of Europe.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}